Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qiagen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.15.

Shares of QGEN opened at $41.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.36. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.31.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.21 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Qiagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Qiagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Qiagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Qiagen by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Qiagen by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

