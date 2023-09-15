ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded ProPhase Labs from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

ProPhase Labs Stock Performance

Shares of ProPhase Labs stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. ProPhase Labs has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $12.69. The company has a market cap of $85.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.58 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.29.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $13.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that ProPhase Labs will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPhase Labs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in ProPhase Labs by 61.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ProPhase Labs by 2,166.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It provides a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

Featured Articles

