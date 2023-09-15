Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 542 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,343 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 7.3% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.51.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 473,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total transaction of $73,727,377.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,479,146 shares in the company, valued at $37,610,376,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 473,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total value of $73,727,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,479,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,610,376,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,493,773 shares of company stock worth $1,005,802,298 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $165.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $444.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.29. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $165.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

