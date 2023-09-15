Private Asset Management Inc. Has $10.33 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Private Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 54,817 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.0% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,384,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,171,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,132 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,359 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,852,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,472,433,000 after purchasing an additional 577,201 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 14.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,901,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,408,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560,702 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $34.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.06. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.54 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

