Prentice Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,192 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $549,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 109.4% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,842 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 21,339 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 69.9% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,159,906 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $103,556,000 after buying an additional 477,026 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS stock opened at $84.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.75 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.85.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.35.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

