Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the August 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTWO. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pono Capital Two by 241.7% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,024,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after purchasing an additional 724,523 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pono Capital Two by 11.1% during the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 74,871 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pono Capital Two by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 380,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 155,700 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pono Capital Two during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,659,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pono Capital Two by 83.1% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 321,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 145,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

Pono Capital Two Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTWO opened at $10.56 on Friday. Pono Capital Two has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $11.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38.

Pono Capital Two Company Profile

Pono Capital Two, Inc does not have any significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

