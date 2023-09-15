PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Argus upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $181.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $249.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

