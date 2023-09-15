PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

PNNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PennantPark Investment from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on PennantPark Investment from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on PennantPark Investment from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other PennantPark Investment news, Director Jose A. Briones bought 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $74,966.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 233,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,133.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNNT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 5,609.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 812,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,670,000 after buying an additional 798,031 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,242,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,787,000 after acquiring an additional 290,107 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 1,928.3% during the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 249,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 237,376 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PennantPark Investment by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 134,703 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,806,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 126,074 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $6.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $435.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.57. PennantPark Investment has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $45.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.05 million. PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 57.75%. Research analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

PennantPark Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.58%. This is a boost from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -68.29%.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

