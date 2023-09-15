PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PBF. Bank of America cut shares of PBF Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.67.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PBF

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $54.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day moving average of $42.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $55.42.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 473.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,085,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,366,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,569,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 7.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 10,417 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.