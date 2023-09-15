Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92. 350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 7,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.
Pacific Financial Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95.
Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.92 million for the quarter.
Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement
Pacific Financial Company Profile
Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.
