Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Insider Sells $104,500.00 in Stock

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) insider Christian O. Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,202,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,570,712.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

Shares of PACB stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average is $11.55.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 218.43% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%. The firm had revenue of $47.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,494,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,311,000 after buying an additional 530,864 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 677,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 102,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 28,211 shares during the last quarter.

PACB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Stories

