Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Major Shareholder Allan S. Martin Acquires 23,383 Shares

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Allan S. Martin acquired 23,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $25,955.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 244,271 shares in the company, valued at $271,140.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Oxbridge Re Stock Performance
OXBR opened at $1.02 on Friday. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $2.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oxbridge Re in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
