OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Director Sells $232,200.00 in Stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 20,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $232,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 568,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,597,614.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

OneSpaWorld Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ OSW opened at $11.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.06 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.71. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $13.01.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. OneSpaWorld had a positive return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $200.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.37 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneSpaWorld

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter valued at $1,859,000. Stormborn Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,120,000 after acquiring an additional 35,484 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter valued at $3,714,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSW. Loop Capital upgraded OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

