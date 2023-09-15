NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5,650.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Get NVR alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVR

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of NVR

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,335.01, for a total value of $3,458,915.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,183,526.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 228 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,320.00, for a total value of $1,440,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at $11,698,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 546 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,335.01, for a total transaction of $3,458,915.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,183,526.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,767 shares of company stock valued at $49,139,940. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of NVR by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

NVR stock opened at $6,201.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6,258.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5,898.88. NVR has a 12-month low of $3,816.55 and a 12-month high of $6,525.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.04.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $123.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NVR will post 440.88 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

(Get Free Report

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.