Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 272,377 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,559,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 272,377 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.4% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $999,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,267 shares of company stock worth $161,485,243 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $413.53. 768,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,665,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $389.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $401.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.83.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

