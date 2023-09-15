Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 13,671 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,060,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,671 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.1% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.57% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $774,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.77.

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMY traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,878,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,841,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $59.17 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.29. The company has a market cap of $124.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

