Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 101,064 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,168,166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,064 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $262,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 3,936 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $643,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,991,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $6.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.84. 1,195,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,783,862. The company has a market cap of $129.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.50 and a 1 year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.48.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LOW

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.