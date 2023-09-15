Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.31% of Lam Research worth $266,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $14,424,035,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 450.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $33,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.50.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total value of $1,153,298.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,364.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock traded down $17.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $638.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,785. The firm has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.49. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $726.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $667.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $590.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

