NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,030 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.28.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $97.19 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

