Nexus Investment Management ULC Increases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 3.3% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $30,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 210.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,202,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,556,095,000 after purchasing an additional 414,934 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $1,255,623,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of UPS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.94. 640,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,318,602. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.08 and a 200-day moving average of $178.60. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.30.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

