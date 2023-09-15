Nexus Investment Management ULC Grows Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 506,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for approximately 5.3% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $48,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1,772.7% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.44. The stock had a trading volume of 35,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $83.63 and a fifty-two week high of $104.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.019 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.60.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

