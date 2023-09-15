Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Nasdaq Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $51.47 on Monday. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.91.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $255,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,675.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $255,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,675.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adena T. Friedman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,288,218. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at $909,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at $103,350,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 54,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 6.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 41,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2,383.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 104,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 100,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

