Moseley Investment Management Inc. Purchases 776 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,794 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $97.19 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.28.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.