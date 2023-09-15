Moseley Investment Management Inc. Purchases 391 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.8% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 613,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,564,000 after acquiring an additional 97,354 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Argus increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $181.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $249.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

