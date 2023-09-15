Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $89.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $74.67 and a one year high of $100.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MS. HSBC assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.22.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 369,100 shares of company stock valued at $34,634,996. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

