Morgan Stanley Lowers RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $340.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $355.00 to $340.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

RH has been the subject of several other reports. 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of RH in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on RH from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on RH from $230.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on RH from $460.00 to $440.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on RH from $277.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $326.53.

Get RH alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RH

RH Trading Down 1.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

RH stock opened at $307.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $365.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.91. RH has a one year low of $227.00 and a one year high of $406.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.18.

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total transaction of $610,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carlos Alberini sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total transaction of $7,760,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,803,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total value of $610,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,400 shares of company stock worth $8,790,980 over the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in RH by 93.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RH

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.