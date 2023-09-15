Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OUKPY shares. Bank of America raised shares of Metso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Metso Oyj in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Metso Oyj Stock Performance

Metso Oyj Company Profile

OTCMKTS OUKPY opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.59. Metso Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $6.48.

Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

