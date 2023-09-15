Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $319.79.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on META shares. China Renaissance raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $311.72 on Friday. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $302.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,179 shares of company stock valued at $12,474,820 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,704,616,000 after buying an additional 2,841,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,410,057,000 after buying an additional 1,548,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,424,543,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,859,893,000 after buying an additional 6,735,038 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

