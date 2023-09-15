Medifast (NYSE:MED) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Medifast from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $82.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.33. Medifast has a 52-week low of $77.67 and a 52-week high of $131.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $296.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.20 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medifast will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.46%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown sold 15,154 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $1,403,260.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,893.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.03 per share, with a total value of $68,920.67. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,849.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown sold 15,154 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $1,403,260.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,893.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Medifast by 416.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Medifast by 30,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medifast by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

