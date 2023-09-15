Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 241.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $507,830,000 after buying an additional 3,386,762 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $413.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $389.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $401.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $418.60.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 407,267 shares of company stock worth $161,485,243. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.