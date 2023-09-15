Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) CEO Buys $32,340.00 in Stock

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Free Report) CEO Edmundo Gonzalez acquired 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $32,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,316.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Edmundo Gonzalez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 21st, Edmundo Gonzalez bought 5,000 shares of Marpai stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $10,200.00.

Marpai Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRAI opened at $0.78 on Friday. Marpai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marpai

Marpai ( NASDAQ:MRAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter. Marpai had a negative return on equity of 789.96% and a negative net margin of 95.07%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marpai stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Marpai at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marpai Company Profile

Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, bill review and cost containment services.

