Mantle (MNT) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mantle (MNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 15th. Mantle has a total market cap of $753.13 million and $24.71 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mantle token can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mantle has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mantle

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,234,382,070.7631407 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.41018918 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $25,380,538.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mantle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mantle using one of the exchanges listed above.

