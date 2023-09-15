MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 1,613 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,044 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 2.7% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 1.7 %

TSLA stock opened at $276.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.20, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.09. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $313.80.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,249,350.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,249,350.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,384,135 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. DZ Bank cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.43.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

