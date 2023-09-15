Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,853 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $228.65 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $176.50 and a one year high of $237.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.78 and a 200-day moving average of $213.26.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.31%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.