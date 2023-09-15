Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tri-Continental by 38.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 27,380 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 13,178 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the first quarter worth $449,000. Cora Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 10.7% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tri-Continental news, Portfolio Manager Raghavendran Sivaraman bought 3,000 shares of Tri-Continental stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.07 per share, with a total value of $81,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tri-Continental Stock Up 0.7 %

Tri-Continental Announces Dividend

NYSE TY opened at $27.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.93. Tri-Continental Co. has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $28.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2607 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

About Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

