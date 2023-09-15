Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 935 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises 1.3% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 109.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34,400.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

BIL opened at $91.62 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.33 and a 1-year high of $91.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.62 and a 200-day moving average of $91.62.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

