Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 475 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,058,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA GNR opened at $57.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.63. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $47.54 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

