Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 135 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 741 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $1,351,778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 216.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,690,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $228,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,455 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,456 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.19.

Amgen Stock Up 2.0 %

AMGN opened at $262.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The stock has a market cap of $140.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

