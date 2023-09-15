Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 0.6% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,870,000 after buying an additional 20,338,242 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,320,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,983,000 after buying an additional 1,214,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,135,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,607,000 after buying an additional 114,685 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,708,000 after purchasing an additional 226,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

IWV opened at $258.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.62. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $201.82 and a one year high of $264.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

