Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,070 VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at $325,000.

SMOT opened at $29.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.86.

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

