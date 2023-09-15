Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 827.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM opened at $185.59 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $199.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.67.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

