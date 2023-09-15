Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Given “Neutral” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $123.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a sell rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.56.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $117.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Lennar has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $133.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.25.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.24%.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at $17,882,501.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at $32,861,731.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at $17,882,501.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,634 shares of company stock worth $321,855 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Lennar by 551.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,793,000 after buying an additional 1,544,432 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 111.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,359,000 after buying an additional 1,300,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Lennar by 75,322.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 935,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,288,000 after buying an additional 934,746 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $61,173,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $39,991,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

