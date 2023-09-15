Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Short Interest Down 42.7% in August

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 42.7% from the August 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 328,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 789,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 24,726 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 158,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 22,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 8.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 125,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 9,752 shares during the last quarter.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE BWG opened at $8.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.98. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $8.87.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

