L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock.

LHX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Shares of LHX opened at $171.58 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $167.14 and a 52 week high of $255.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.28.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 23.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

