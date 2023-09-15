KT (NYSE:KT) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KT in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company.

KT stock opened at $12.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. KT has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in KT in the second quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in KT by 381.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in KT by 248.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in KT by 162.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in KT in the second quarter worth $80,000. 20.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

