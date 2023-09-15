K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KPLUY shares. Societe Generale raised K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.
K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, or vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brand names.
