Komodo Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 15th. Komodo has a total market cap of $30.63 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Komodo has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000846 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00096244 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00047354 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00026420 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

