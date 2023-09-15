Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Now Covered by Analysts at Desjardins

Desjardins started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the mining company’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KGC. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.60 to $6.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a negative rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.20.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average is $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $5.57.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Natixis bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

