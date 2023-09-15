Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BZ shares. Citigroup started coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Kanzhun from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Kanzhun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Macquarie cut Kanzhun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Kanzhun

Kanzhun Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:BZ opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.00 and a beta of 0.46. Kanzhun has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $26.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BZ. Triatomic Management LP purchased a new position in Kanzhun in the second quarter worth $602,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Kanzhun by 171.0% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 314,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 198,205 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Kanzhun in the second quarter worth $157,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kanzhun by 7.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 401,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 28,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Kanzhun by 34.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kanzhun Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.