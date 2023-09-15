iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Decreased by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 9.5% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $18,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USMV. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 136,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after buying an additional 12,702 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 34,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 177,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after buying an additional 20,994 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV opened at $75.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.74 and its 200 day moving average is $73.26. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.